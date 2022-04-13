Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $8.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.72. 2,595,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.56. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.