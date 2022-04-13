Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

DGX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.05. 895,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.