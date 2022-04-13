Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 109,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

