McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 251,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,553,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.38.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.62. 746,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,986. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $329.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

