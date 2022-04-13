Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,575,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.47. The company had a trading volume of 517,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.30. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.