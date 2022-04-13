Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.87. 1,710,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,762. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.