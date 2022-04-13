Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,920. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

