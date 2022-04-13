Zacks Investment Research Lowers BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Sell

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNPQY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €78.00 ($84.78) to €72.00 ($78.26) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

BNPQY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 317,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

