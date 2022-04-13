Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to “Hold”

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,458,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,773. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.