Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JXN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. 682,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,650. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

