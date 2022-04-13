Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

