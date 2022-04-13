Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $6.40 on Wednesday, reaching $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 248,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

