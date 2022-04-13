Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $217.54. 135,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,161. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.63 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

