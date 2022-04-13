Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

NYSE NUE traded up $10.43 on Wednesday, reaching $163.23. 2,775,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $163.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In related news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

