Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 40,157 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,157 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of i3 Verticals worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 127,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,508. The company has a market capitalization of $863.87 million, a PE ratio of -86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

