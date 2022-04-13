Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,342 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 235,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

