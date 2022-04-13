Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.29

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and traded as low as $36.86. Enova International shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 205,444 shares.

ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,631 shares of company stock worth $426,593. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

