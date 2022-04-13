Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.29

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and traded as low as $36.86. Enova International shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 205,444 shares.
ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.
The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27.
In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,631 shares of company stock worth $426,593. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
