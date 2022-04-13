Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE:TNL traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 594,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,757. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.