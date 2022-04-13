ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $167.29

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.29 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.95). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.05), with a volume of 65,262 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £108.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider Christopher Wilks purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,124.06). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,208,000.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

