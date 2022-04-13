Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6,304.21

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,304.21 ($82.15) and traded as low as GBX 5,950 ($77.53). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 5,975 ($77.86), with a volume of 3,762 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of £166.41 million and a P/E ratio of 110.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,287.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,528.83.

About Camellia (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, sorghum, blueberries, wheat, maize, soya, barley, wine grapes, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

