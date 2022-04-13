Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $220.68

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.68 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 239 ($3.11). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.08), with a volume of 102,230 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of £236.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Securities Trust of Scotland’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

