Maintel (LON:MAI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $311.98

Shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.98 ($4.07) and traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.30). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.30), with a volume of 9,077 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 311.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 339.15. The company has a market cap of £47.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92.

Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

