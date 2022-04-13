Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.22

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.22 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 69,156 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £77.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.08.

About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

