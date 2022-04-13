Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.73. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 31,367 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 16.53.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

