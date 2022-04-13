Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.24. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,152,147 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $0.53 to $0.57 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.37.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 472,459 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth $798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 181,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.