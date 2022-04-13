Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.24. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,152,147 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $0.53 to $0.57 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 472,459 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth $798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 181,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.
About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
