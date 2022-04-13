ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.57

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and traded as low as $30.85. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 250,081 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNOB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,418 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 137,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

