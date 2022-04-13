Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.17. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 701,278 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $116.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 125,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.