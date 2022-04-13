Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 3,504 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
Patriot Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGOL)
