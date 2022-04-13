Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.63

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as low as $9.20. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($35.87) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.