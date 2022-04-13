Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $159.05

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$159.05 and traded as low as C$153.86. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$154.06, with a volume of 60,790 shares traded.

KXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.38.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$158.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$174.72. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,817.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.