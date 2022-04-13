Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.31

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $5.71. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 4,407 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wienerberger from €38.00 ($41.30) to €37.00 ($40.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wienerberger from €32.40 ($35.22) to €34.50 ($37.50) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Wienerberger ( OTCMKTS:WBRBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Wienerberger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

