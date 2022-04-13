Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 9,933 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.05% of Compass Diversified worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after buying an additional 1,473,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth approximately $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth approximately $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 155.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 109,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

