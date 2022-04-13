Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.96

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $10.40. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 2,310 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.70.
Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.50%.
Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)
Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.
