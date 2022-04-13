Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.22

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.57. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 786,489 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vuzix by 146.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
