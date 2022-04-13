Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.22

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.57. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 786,489 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 306.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vuzix by 146.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

