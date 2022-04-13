TerraUSD Hits Market Cap of $16.96 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $16.96 billion and approximately $469.38 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007578 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 16,953,708,220 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

