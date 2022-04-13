Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.74 and traded as high as C$7.13. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 677,723 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$140.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.8612028 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

