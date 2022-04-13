Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.44

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and traded as high as $46.45. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 4,290 shares trading hands.

IBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.