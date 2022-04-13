Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.17

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and traded as high as $12.41. Capcom shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 3,234 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

Capcom ( OTCMKTS:CCOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

