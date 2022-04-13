Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.10

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 274335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $681.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 293,463 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 281,323 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,591,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

