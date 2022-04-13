Mina (MINA) Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $83.27 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00005964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.62 or 0.07463724 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,178.99 or 0.99898102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 458,100,240 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.