SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.14. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
About SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.