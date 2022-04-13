Kcash Price Tops $0.0022 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Kcash has a market capitalization of $962,257.49 and approximately $49,442.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kcash has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

