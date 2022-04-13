African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.82

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 21801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,420,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

