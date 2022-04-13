Coldstack Tops 1-Day Volume of $386,779.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $1.05 million and $386,779.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.62 or 0.07463724 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,178.99 or 0.99898102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

