Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.88

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and traded as high as $25.04. Contango Ore shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 2,804 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

Contango Ore ( OTCMKTS:CTGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 4th quarter worth about $2,757,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 4th quarter worth about $7,106,000.

Contango Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

