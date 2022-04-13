HOPR (HOPR) Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. HOPR has a market cap of $31.54 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOPR has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.62 or 0.07463724 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,178.99 or 0.99898102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041244 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

