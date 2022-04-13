Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Rise (RISE) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $651,405.42 and approximately $59.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00035973 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 196,276,298 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

