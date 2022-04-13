FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

FCFS traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 108,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,425. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

