PARSIQ Trading Up 3.6% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00279323 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $763.39 or 0.01851956 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

