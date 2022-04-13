-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

Several research firms have commented on GP. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

GP remained flat at $$7.73 on Wednesday. 80,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 5.33.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

